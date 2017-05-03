Employment Opportunities 5-3-17



DISPLAY ADVERTISING SALES REPRESENTATIVE

The New Pittsburgh Courier is looking for a display advertising sales representative. Experience in media sales or related area preferred but will train the right individual. This full-time staff position offers salary + commission with full benefits after 90 days, paid vacation after 6 months. Must be a self-starter with leadership skills, reliable transportation, and strong computer, written and verbal communication skills. All resumes will be considered. Must be able to work under deadlines, do comprehensive sales-related research and make sales presentations. Send resumes to

jobs@newpittsburghcourier.com.



INFECTIOUS DISEASE

COORDINATOR

ALLEGHENY COUNTY JAIL

The Allegheny County Jail is accepting applications for an Infectious Disease Coordinator position in the Medical Unit. For application requirements, job description, and salary information please visit http://alleghenycounty.us/careers or call 412-350-6830.



THERAPIST

Center for Victims is looking for a licensed professional to work as part of our clinical team providing assessment and treatment to individuals and families who have been impacted by trauma and violence. Responsibilities include: assessment, treatment planning and the provision of individual, group and family treatment. Requirements: License in Social Work, Professional Counseling or Psychology in the state of Pennsylvania. Successful completion of FBI and Criminal Background Check as well as Child Abuse Clearances will be required. This position is full-time with benefits. Please mail resume and cover letter to Human Resources Dept., Center for Victims, 5916 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 or via email to: information@centerforvictims.org. CV is an EOE. No phone calls please.

