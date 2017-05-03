Community Calendar

Candidates Forum

MAY 3—The African American Chamber of Commerce of Western PA will host a candidates forum, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Rivers Club in Oxford Center, Downtown. Mayoral, City Council District 4 and County Council candidates will attend. New Pittsburgh Courier Editor and Publisher Rod Doss will serve as moderator.

African American Network Convention

MAY 5 -6—Talk Magazine presents the 14th annual African American Network Convention, at the Pittsburgh Marriott City Center, 112 Washington Place. Opening reception, May 5, 6 to 9 p.m. Convention program is May 6, beginning with 8:30 a.m. breakfast, also features an opening program, guest speaker and a panel discussions on healthcare, affordable housing, employment, and water safety.

