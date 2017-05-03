Church Circuit

FAITH CENTER HEALTH FAIR

MAY 6—Faith Center Church of God in Christ, 44 Mayflower St., East Liberty, presents a Community Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a cookout, free health screenings and information from health professionals. The public is invited to this free community event. For more information, call 412-361-5685.

SECOND BAPTIST HEALTH FAIR

MAY 6—Second Baptist Church, 108 W. 12th Ave, Homestead, is hosting a free Health Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the church, following the annual Sickle Cell Walk. There will be free giveaways, health education, blood pressure and other screenings. Sponsored by the Brainstorming Committee and the Nurses Ministry of Second Baptist Church. All are welcome. For more information, call 412-461-8235.

