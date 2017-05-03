Business Calendar

Training Session

MAY 3—The Duquesne University Small Business Center presents “Using Quickbooks Online,” 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Rockwell Hall Room 108, 600 Forbes Avenue, Uptown. The session will include a product overview, recording transactions, generating reports, and advanced topics such as credit card payments. Cost is $49. For more information call 412-396-1633.

Small Business Webinar Series

MAY 3 to 5—The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development celebrates Small Business Week with a series of online webinars, 12 p.m. daily. May 3—Government Procurement & Diverse Business Registration; May 4—Raising Capital in Pennsylvania; May 5—Entrepreneurial Stories of Small Business Success. To register, visit dced.pa.gov/PASmallBiz

