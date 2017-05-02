Business
Home > Business

Trump campaign says CNN refuses to run ad touting success


The Associated Press
Leave a comment

President Donald Trump talks with reporters as he walks to the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 2, 2017.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

NEW YORK (AP) — President Trump’s campaign is criticizing CNN for refusing to air an advertisement touting the president’s achievements during his first 100 days in office, saying the network doesn’t want it because the ad “doesn’t fit their narrative.”

CNN said it requested that the campaign remove a portion that referred to the mainstream media as fake news.

Said CNN: “The mainstream media is not fake news, and therefore the ad is false and per policy will be accepted only if that graphic is deleted.”

The Trump campaign said the ad, which says “America has rarely seen such success,” is running on Fox News Channel and the Fox Business Network.

As of Jan. 19, Trump was a declared presidential candidate 2020.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Trump campaign says CNN refuses to run ad touting success

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular