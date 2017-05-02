Lala Anthony Threw Subtle Public Shade At Carmelo Anthony During The Met Gala

Lala Anthony arrived at the Met Gala on Monday night looking absolutely stunning. Admist reports of a divorce from her beau of 5 years, Carmelo Anthony, she’s showing that the best revenge is to look fabulous.
The Power actress wore an all black Thai Nguyen Atelier gown, that hugged and showed in all the right places. Was she attending the Met Gala or a funeral for Carmelo Anthony’s chances of ever getting back together with her?
She wore her hair up in a high ponytail and opted for a brown, smokey eye and a pink pout – the focus was truly on her dress!
Nevertheless, the most interesting part of her ensemble was the fact she had a ring on each and every finger on both hands, EXCEPT her ring finger.
Oh Lala, teach us your petty, public, shady ways.
DON’T MISS:
INSTADAILY: 53 Times LaLa Anthony Was A Slay Queen
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The 2017 Met Gala
Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
22 photos Launch gallery
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
1. Chris Rock1 of 22
2. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend2 of 22
3. Sylvester Stallone & His Wife3 of 22
4. Pharrell Williams4 of 22
5. Kerry Washington5 of 22
6. Rachel McAdams and Michael B. Jordan6 of 22
7. Mindy Kaling7 of 22
8. Andra Day8 of 22
9. The Weeknd9 of 22
10. Kevin Hart (R) with fiancee Eniko Parrish10 of 22
11. Common11 of 22
12. Priyanka Chopra12 of 22
13. Lady Gaga13 of 22
14. Whoopi Goldberg14 of 22
15. Sofia Vergara15 of 22
16. Dorith Mous16 of 22
17. Robin Roberts17 of 22
18. Leonardo DiCaprio18 of 22
19. Brie Larson19 of 22
20. Charlize Theron20 of 22
21. Olivia Wilde21 of 22
22. Jennifer Lawrence22 of 22
comments – Add Yours