Is the future of Pittsburgh’s labor in its smallest immigrant communities?


Martha Rial, PublicSource
Maria Duarte, a DACA recipient who graduated from Chatham University on Sunday, April 30. Duarte came to the United States as an undocumented child with her mother when she was 5. They joined her father who was working in Georgia. (Photo by Martha Rial/PublicSource)

The labor movement, as we know it, is dying. In Pittsburgh, like in many metropolitan areas, unions are seeing a decline in their membership rolls and an aging workforce.

The future of labor may be in Pittsburgh’s smallest immigrant community.

“We need to focus on how we are going to diversify Pittsburgh more effectively,” said Dr. James Kraft, a professor of business administration in the Joseph M. Katz Graduate School of Business at the University of Pittsburgh.

READ ENTIRE STORY AT:

http://publicsource.org/pittsburgh-latino-labor-movement/

 

