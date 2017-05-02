Field Negro: If only he had lived a little longer.

If Donald trump’s old history teachers were alive they would be begging to go into witness protection right about now.

When I first heard about Donald trump’s take on his hero, Andrew Jackson, and how he (Jackson) could have prevented the Civil War, I must admit that I thought that it was a fake headline from The Onion. Silly me. I forgot just how clueless and intellectually lazy the man who 40% of you decided to go out and elect as your president can be.

Here is the president’s take on Andrew Jackson and the civil war:

“President Trump mused in an interview that the Civil War could have been avoided if only Andrew Jackson had been around to stop it. Jackson had been dead 16 years and long out of office when the war started in 1861.

Mr. Trump’s comments, among several he made about Jackson in an interview broadcast Monday on satellite radio, quickly drew condemnation from his critics and from historians who said they appeared to show the president profoundly misunderstanding American history.

“People don’t realize, you know, the Civil War, if you think about it, why?” he told his interviewer, Salena Zito, a host on SiriusXM’s P.O.T.U.S. channel, who spoke to Mr. Trump for an article that was published on Sunday in The Washington Examiner.

Mr. Trump has often professed admiration for the seventh president’s populism and visited his tomb in March. {Source}

Trump went on to say that his hero had a “big heart”. Really?!

Anyway, the president wanted to know why there was a Civil War. Well Donald, there is this thing called slavery, and your hero, that guy with the “big heart”, actually owned slaves himself. In fact, he built his fortune on the backs of slaves, and he hated abolitionists. Oh, and let’s just throw in for good measure, the fact that he authorized the ethnic cleansing of Native Americans by signing the Indian Removal Act into law in 1830.

Still, I see why Donald trump is such an admirer of Andrew Jackson; they have so much in common.

