Duquesne names ex-judge Lally-Green first female law dean

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Duquesne University in Pittsburgh has made former Superior Court Judge Maureen Lally-Green its first female law school dean.

Lally-Green has been interim dean of Duquesne’s School of Law since July. The school says Monday that she’ll become the permanent dean effective July 1.

Lally-Green was appointed a Superior Court judge in 1998 by then-Gov. Tom Ridge. She was elected to a 10-year term on the court in November 1999.

After retiring from the appeals court, Lally-Green was associate general secretary of the Office of Church Relations for the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh until August 2015.

Lally-Green was a law professor at Duquesne from 1983 to 1998 and still serves on the Continuing Education Board of Judges for the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Duquesne is a private, Catholic school with nearly 10,000 students.

