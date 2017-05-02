CAPA’s Zainab Adisa awarded writing scholarship

Back “in the day,” as the hip kids say, Zainab Adisa’s siblings were into technology and math. But Adisa enjoyed writing.

She then became a student at Pittsburgh CAPA, and the rest, as the older generation says, is history.

Adisa, 17, was recently named a national Gold Medal Portfolio recipient in the 2017 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, which is the nation’s longest running and most prestigious recognition and scholarship program for teens in creative writing. Adisa was one of 16 high school seniors selected for the honor out of thousands of nationwide entries. As part of the award, Adisa will be awarded a $10,000 cash scholarship.

“The writing program (at CAPA) has really grown and I’ve become such a good writer,” Adisa told the New Pittsburgh Courier. “I feel like my writing has definitely come a long way.”

Adisa, who will graduate June 11, said she is still choosing between American University or Susquehanna University for college. Adisa said she wants to double major in international studies and photojournalism, with a minor in Arabic or French.

The portfolio that Adisa submitted to the Alliance for Young Artists and Writers, which administers the awards, included creative writings in poetry, fiction, non-fiction and dramatic writing.

“Our wonder and amazement at the creative output of our country’s youth —and the dedication of our extraordinary educators—never ceases, and this year is no exception,” said Virginia McEnerney, executive director of the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers. “The young people being recognized for the 2017 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards are to be celebrated for their creative and critical thinking, their bravery in telling their own stories on their own terms, and their inventiveness in recording and recreating their worlds. Watch closely, because among this…are members of the next generation of great American artists and writers.”

