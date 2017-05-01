Second Suspect Charged In Murder Of Illinois Judge

A second suspect has been charged in the murder of Illinois judge Raymond Myles, reports ABC News.

Chicago police said Earl Wilson, 45, has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 66-year-old Cook County Circuit Court Judge Raymond Myles.

Joshua Smith, 37, already has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery and obstructing police. Smith, who authorities allege was the getaway driver after the shooting, is being held without bond at the Cook County Jail.

Myles was fatally shot on April 10 outside of his home after interjecting in a dispute involving one of his friends, reports the outlet.

