Pittsburgh’s Black girls face lots of inequity barriers. Advocates want tangible change.

Reports and data do not bring solutions. Actions do. And Pittsburgh leaders advocating against deep-rooted inequalities the region’s Black girls face in our region know it.
They also know too well that the Pittsburgh region fails Black girls.
For instance, Black girls in Allegheny County get referred to juvenile court 11 times more often White girls. That’s far worse than the inequality nationwide, and is only one of many interconnected barriers that Kathi Elliott, executive director of Gwen’s Girls, a nonprofit that supports girls and young women, hopes can change if institutions realize how they’re feeding inequality.
