Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Eric Dane’s depression puts TNT’s ‘Last Ship’ on hiatus


The Associated Press
Leave a comment

In this June 4, 2015, file photo, Eric Dane arrives at the 43rd AFI Lifetime Achievement Award Tribute Gala at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — TNT has temporarily shut down production of its drama, “The Last Ship,” while star Eric Dane battles depression.

Variety reports the series is going on production hiatus through Memorial Day. The publication reports a representative for Dane says the actor suffers from depression and asked for a few weeks of downtime.

TNT spokesman Scott Radloff confirmed the Variety report to The Associated Press.

“The Last Ship” is set to return for a fourth season this summer. Dane plays Tom Chandler, the captain of a U.S. Navy destroyer at sea after a global catastrophe wiped out most of the world’s population.

Dance previously starred as “McSteamy” Dr. Mark Sloan on “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Eric Dane’s depression puts TNT’s ‘Last Ship’ on hiatus

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular