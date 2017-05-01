Brighton Heights youth receive Pirates uniforms

The Pirates and DICK’S Sporting Goods hosted an event at PNC Park debuting the club’s “Future Pirates” uniform program, with the Brighton Heights Athletic Association the first-ever recipients.

The “Future Pirates” uniform program is a new partnership between the Pirates and DICK’S to outfit area youth baseball and softball players with Pirates-branded uniforms for their upcoming season.

This year, Brighton Heights will be the recipient of Pirates-branded uniforms for all their 12U teams, serving approximately 120 youth, a total of 12 teams in three divisions of play.

(Photos courtesy Dave Arrigo/Pittsburgh Pirates)

