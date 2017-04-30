Business
VH1’s ‘Love & Hip Hop’ pulls in a half million more Black viewers than Fox’s ‘Empire’


Target Market News
In this Monday, Aug. 8, 2016, file photo, Taraji P. Henson, a cast member in the FOX series “Empire,” poses for a portrait during the 2016 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

Black Cable & TV Ratings for Week of April 17 – 23


(April 27, 2017) Black TV viewers flocked to cable programs in greater number than broadcast TV offerings during the third week of April, as signaled by the No.1 cable show, “Love & Hip Hop” delivering 500,000 more viewers than “Empire.”

This pattern is consistent with the season, in which cable’s Top 25 shows with Black households totaled 38.3 million viewers for the week, compared with TV’s 24.4 million. Cable’s advantage comes mostly from the NBA Playoffs, which alone accounted for 21 million viewers.


Top 25 Cable TV Shows in Black Households
Rank
Program
Network
% of AA Homes
% of AAs P2+
AA
Viewers
(000)
1
LOVE & HIP HOP ATLANTA 6
VH1
12.0
18.5
2,552
2
BASKETBALL WIVES 6
VH1
11.0
16.2
2,259
3
T.I. AND TINY 6
VH1
9.9
14.7
2,076
4
T.I. AND TINY 6
VH1
9.8
15.1
2,036
5
REAL HOUSEWIVES ATLANTA
BRAVO
9.4
14.5
1,900
6
IF LOVING YOU IS WRONG
OWN
8.7
13.2
1,670
7
NBA PLAYOFFS
TNT
8.5
15.1
1,783
8
NBA PLAYOFFS
TNT
8.2
13.4
1,701
9
NBA PLAYOFFS
TNT
8.2
12.8
1,675
10
NBA PLAYOFFS 
ESPN
8.0
13.4
1,635
11
NBA PLAYOFFS  
TNT
7.6
12.0
1,584
12
NBA PLAYOFFS
TNT
7.4
11.6
1,564
13
NBA PLAYOFFS
TNT
7.3
12.5
1,551
14
NBA PLAYOFFS
TNT
7.3
12.2
1,531
15
NBA PLAYOFFS
TNT
7.1
12.5
1,422
16
NBA PLAYOFFS
TNT
6.9
10.9
1,426
17
NBA PLAYOFFS
TNT
6.8
10.8
1,392
18
NBA PLAYOFFS
ESPN
6.8
11.5
1,429
19
GREENLEAF
OWN
6.7
10.3
1,239
20
NBA PLAYOFFS
TNT
6.2
11.9
1,245
21
REAL HOUSEWIVES POTOMAC
BRAVO
5.9
8.9
1,152
22
NBA PLAYOFFS
ESPN
5.4
9.7
1,113
23
BLACK INK CREW 5
VH1
5.1
8.3
966
24
IYANLA, FIX MY LIFE
OWN
4.4
7.3
795
25
GREENLEAF
OWN
3.6
5.5
672

Top 25 Broadcast TV Shows in Black Households
Rank
Program
Network
% of AA Homes
% of AAs P2+
AA
Viewers
(000)
1
EMPIRE
FOX
10.0
5.0
2,009
2
SCANDAL
ABC
8.5
4.0
1,596
3
SHOTS FIRED
FOX
8.5
4.2
1,688
4
DANCING WITH THE STARS
ABC
6.1
3.0
1,215
5
LITTLE BIG SHOTS
NBC
5.9
3.0
1,208
6
NCIS: NEW ORLEANS
CBS
5.6
2.7
1,103
7
NCIS
CBS
5.5
2.6
1,055
8
ROSEWOOD
FOX
5.4
2.6
1,049
9
VOICE
NBC
5.0
2.5
1,017
10
BULL
CBS
4.9
2.5
1,004

