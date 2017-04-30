VH1’s ‘Love & Hip Hop’ pulls in a half million more Black viewers than Fox’s ‘Empire’

Black Cable & TV Ratings for Week of April 17 – 23
(April 27, 2017) Black TV viewers flocked to cable programs in greater number than broadcast TV offerings during the third week of April, as signaled by the No.1 cable show, “Love & Hip Hop” delivering 500,000 more viewers than “Empire.”
This pattern is consistent with the season, in which cable’s Top 25 shows with Black households totaled 38.3 million viewers for the week, compared with TV’s 24.4 million. Cable’s advantage comes mostly from the NBA Playoffs, which alone accounted for 21 million viewers.
Top 25 Cable TV Shows in Black Households
|
Rank
|
Program
|
Network
|
% of AA Homes
|
% of AAs P2+
|
AA
Viewers
(000)
|
1
|
LOVE & HIP HOP ATLANTA 6
|
VH1
|
12.0
|
18.5
|
2,552
|
2
|
BASKETBALL WIVES 6
|
VH1
|
11.0
|
16.2
|
2,259
|
3
|
T.I. AND TINY 6
|
VH1
|
9.9
|
14.7
|
2,076
|
4
|
T.I. AND TINY 6
|
VH1
|
9.8
|
15.1
|
2,036
|
5
|
REAL HOUSEWIVES ATLANTA
|
BRAVO
|
9.4
|
14.5
|
1,900
|
6
|
IF LOVING YOU IS WRONG
|
OWN
|
8.7
|
13.2
|
1,670
|
7
|
NBA PLAYOFFS
|
TNT
|
8.5
|
15.1
|
1,783
|
8
|
NBA PLAYOFFS
|
TNT
|
8.2
|
13.4
|
1,701
|
9
|
NBA PLAYOFFS
|
TNT
|
8.2
|
12.8
|
1,675
|
10
|
NBA PLAYOFFS
|
ESPN
|
8.0
|
13.4
|
1,635
|
11
|
NBA PLAYOFFS
|
TNT
|
7.6
|
12.0
|
1,584
|
12
|
NBA PLAYOFFS
|
TNT
|
7.4
|
11.6
|
1,564
|
13
|
NBA PLAYOFFS
|
TNT
|
7.3
|
12.5
|
1,551
|
14
|
NBA PLAYOFFS
|
TNT
|
7.3
|
12.2
|
1,531
|
15
|
NBA PLAYOFFS
|
TNT
|
7.1
|
12.5
|
1,422
|
16
|
NBA PLAYOFFS
|
TNT
|
6.9
|
10.9
|
1,426
|
17
|
NBA PLAYOFFS
|
TNT
|
6.8
|
10.8
|
1,392
|
18
|
NBA PLAYOFFS
|
ESPN
|
6.8
|
11.5
|
1,429
|
19
|
GREENLEAF
|
OWN
|
6.7
|
10.3
|
1,239
|
20
|
NBA PLAYOFFS
|
TNT
|
6.2
|
11.9
|
1,245
|
21
|
REAL HOUSEWIVES POTOMAC
|
BRAVO
|
5.9
|
8.9
|
1,152
|
22
|
NBA PLAYOFFS
|
ESPN
|
5.4
|
9.7
|
1,113
|
23
|
BLACK INK CREW 5
|
VH1
|
5.1
|
8.3
|
966
|
24
|
IYANLA, FIX MY LIFE
|
OWN
|
4.4
|
7.3
|
795
|
25
|
GREENLEAF
|
OWN
|
3.6
|
5.5
|
672
Top 25 Broadcast TV Shows in Black Households
|
Rank
|
Program
|
Network
|
% of AA Homes
|
% of AAs P2+
|
AA
Viewers
(000)
|
1
|
EMPIRE
|
FOX
|
10.0
|
5.0
|
2,009
|
2
|
SCANDAL
|
ABC
|
8.5
|
4.0
|
1,596
|
3
|
SHOTS FIRED
|
FOX
|
8.5
|
4.2
|
1,688
|
4
|
DANCING WITH THE STARS
|
ABC
|
6.1
|
3.0
|
1,215
|
5
|
LITTLE BIG SHOTS
|
NBC
|
5.9
|
3.0
|
1,208
|
6
|
NCIS: NEW ORLEANS
|
CBS
|
5.6
|
2.7
|
1,103
|
7
|
NCIS
|
CBS
|
5.5
|
2.6
|
1,055
|
8
|
ROSEWOOD
|
FOX
|
5.4
|
2.6
|
1,049
|
9
|
VOICE
|
NBC
|
5.0
|
2.5
|
1,017
|
10
|
BULL
|
CBS
|
4.9
|
2.5
|
1,004
