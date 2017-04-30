VH1’s ‘Love & Hip Hop’ pulls in a half million more Black viewers than Fox’s ‘Empire’

Black Cable & TV Ratings for Week of April 17 – 23





(April 27, 2017) Black TV viewers flocked to cable programs in greater number than broadcast TV offerings during the third week of April, as signaled by the No.1 cable show, “Love & Hip Hop” delivering 500,000 more viewers than “Empire.”



This pattern is consistent with the season, in which cable’s Top 25 shows with Black households totaled 38.3 million viewers for the week, compared with TV’s 24.4 million. Cable’s advantage comes mostly from the NBA Playoffs, which alone accounted for 21 million viewers.





Top 25 Cable TV Shows in Black Households

Rank Program Network % of AA Homes % of AAs P2+ AA

Viewers

(000)

1 LOVE & HIP HOP ATLANTA 6 VH1 12.0 18.5 2,552 2 BASKETBALL WIVES 6 VH1 11.0 16.2 2,259 3 T.I. AND TINY 6 VH1 9.9 14.7 2,076 4 T.I. AND TINY 6 VH1 9.8 15.1 2,036 5 REAL HOUSEWIVES ATLANTA BRAVO 9.4 14.5 1,900 6 IF LOVING YOU IS WRONG OWN 8.7 13.2 1,670 7 NBA PLAYOFFS TNT 8.5 15.1 1,783 8 NBA PLAYOFFS TNT 8.2 13.4 1,701 9 NBA PLAYOFFS TNT 8.2 12.8 1,675 10 NBA PLAYOFFS ESPN 8.0 13.4 1,635 11 NBA PLAYOFFS TNT 7.6 12.0 1,584 12 NBA PLAYOFFS TNT 7.4 11.6 1,564 13 NBA PLAYOFFS TNT 7.3 12.5 1,551 14 NBA PLAYOFFS TNT 7.3 12.2 1,531 15 NBA PLAYOFFS TNT 7.1 12.5 1,422 16 NBA PLAYOFFS TNT 6.9 10.9 1,426 17 NBA PLAYOFFS TNT 6.8 10.8 1,392 18 NBA PLAYOFFS ESPN 6.8 11.5 1,429 19 GREENLEAF OWN 6.7 10.3 1,239 20 NBA PLAYOFFS TNT 6.2 11.9 1,245 21 REAL HOUSEWIVES POTOMAC BRAVO 5.9 8.9 1,152 22 NBA PLAYOFFS ESPN 5.4 9.7 1,113 23 BLACK INK CREW 5 VH1 5.1 8.3 966 24 IYANLA, FIX MY LIFE OWN 4.4 7.3 795 25 GREENLEAF OWN 3.6 5.5 672



Top 25 Broadcast TV Shows in Black Households

Rank Program Network % of AA Homes % of AAs P2+ AA

Viewers

(000)

1 EMPIRE FOX 10.0 5.0 2,009 2 SCANDAL ABC 8.5 4.0 1,596 3 SHOTS FIRED FOX 8.5 4.2 1,688 4 DANCING WITH THE STARS ABC 6.1 3.0 1,215 5 LITTLE BIG SHOTS NBC 5.9 3.0 1,208 6 NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 5.6 2.7 1,103 7 NCIS CBS 5.5 2.6 1,055 8 ROSEWOOD FOX 5.4 2.6 1,049 9 VOICE NBC 5.0 2.5 1,017 10 BULL CBS 4.9 2.5 1,004

