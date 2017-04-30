How Trump’s proposed budget could affect thousands of Pittsburgh-area students who receive Pell Grants

As a member of student government at Carlow University, Taylore Nacey is used to being made “very aware” of when people are unhappy.

But she realizes she can’t fix everything. One evening about a month ago, Nacey’s phone started ringing off the hook. Students were leaving frantic messages about President Donald Trump’s proposed 2018 federal budget — and how it aims to cut the funding that got them to college.

“Hey, is this a real thing? Is this going to happen?” students questioned Nacey.

READ ENTIRE STORY AT: