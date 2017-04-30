Metro
Home > Metro

How Trump’s proposed budget could affect thousands of Pittsburgh-area students who receive Pell Grants


Stephen Caruso, Public Source
Leave a comment

Taylore Nacey, a 20-year old sophomore at Carlow University, gets $5,800 a year in Pell Grants to attend school. Without it? “I honestly don’t know If I could attend college,” Nacey said. (Photo by Ryan Loew/PublicSource)

As a member of student government at Carlow University, Taylore Nacey is used to being made “very aware” of when people are unhappy.

But she realizes she can’t fix everything. One evening about a month ago, Nacey’s phone started ringing off the hook. Students were leaving frantic messages about President Donald Trump’s proposed 2018 federal budget — and how it aims to cut the funding that got them to college.

“Hey, is this a real thing? Is this going to happen?” students questioned Nacey.

READ ENTIRE STORY AT:

http://publicsource.org/how-trumps-proposed-budget-could-affect-thousands-of-pittsburgh-area-students-who-receive-pell-grants/

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading How Trump’s proposed budget could affect thousands of Pittsburgh-area students who receive Pell Grants

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular