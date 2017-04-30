Advertising guru earns Hall of Fame honor

(NNPA)–Carol H. Williams has been quite busy.

The advertising legend and owner of the agency that bears her name, Williams has created ad campaigns for Bank of America, the city of Oakland, General Motors, Pillsbury, Proctor & Gamble and many other household names.

When she was notified about her nomination to the Advertising Hall of Fame, which celebrates and honors the legends who have made extraordinary contributions to the ad business, Williams kept working.

“I didn’t know whether it was real or not,” she said.

Williams said that you have to be able to keep life’s trials and life’s rewards in perspective.

“Put it behind or in front of you and keep moving forward,” said Williams. “It was really nice and I was honored to be considered for [the Hall of Fame], but I just kept working.”

Williams was inducted into the Advertising Hall of Fame (AHOF) during a ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Tuesday, April 25.

“There was a moment, I was stunned and then the tears came,” Williams said remembering the Hall of Fame call. “It was an unbelievable feeling; then I did my ‘spike and dance’ in the end zone.

Williams becomes the first African-American female advertising executive inducted among the nearly 200 honorees in the 67-year history of the AHOF.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: