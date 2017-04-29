Sports
Steelers pick hometown cancer survivor Conner


The Associated Press
Pittsburgh Steelers third-round pick and Pitt running back James Conner (24) carries the football during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Villanova in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar/File)

PHILADELPHIA – (AP) — James Conner’s battle with cancer didn’t stop the Pittsburgh running back from reaching the NFL.

Conner won’t even have to leave Pittsburgh.

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected the running back in the third round of the draft on Friday night, believing Conner can provide a physical presence to take some of the pressure off star Le’Veon Bell.

Conner was the 2014 ACC Player of the Year after scoring a school-record 26 rushing touchdowns. His junior year was cut short first by a knee injury and then by a cancer diagnosis.
Conner spent six months undergoing treatment for Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and was cleared in time for the 2016 season. He grew stronger as the season wore on, going over 100 yards in four of his final six games, including 120 yards and a touchdown in an upset win over eventual national champion Clemson.

Conner embraced his role as a cancer survivor, speaking to cancer patients and making frequent hospital visits to help lend strength to others in their fight.

