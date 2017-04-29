Spring Trend Alert: We Found The Perfect Pink Pout In Vanessa Simmons’ Handbag

attended theBest in Black Beauty on Wednesday night at the Sugar Factory in New York, NY. We caught up with the beauty at theOptic White pre-reception, where she shared exclusively with Hello Beautiful what’s in her bag.

Vanessa stays busy, raising her two-year-old daughter, Ava Marie and her collection that debuted at LA Fashion Week. The Queen Boss judge has collaborated on a line withfinalist Candice Cuoco. We had to know, what exactly is she keeping in that cute pastel bag?

“My bag is so small, so there’s not too much in here,” she revealed. Vanessa pulled out her phone, cash, gum, and some chapstick. She revealed to #TeamBeautiful members, our Style and Beauty Editor, Danielle James and our Staff Writer, Keyaira Kelly that Dermelogica Climate Control Chapstick is a ‘must have’ for smooth lips.

She looked so chic and flawless, rocking an Ezie kimono and set. Vanessa revealed exclusively to #TeamBeautiful that she’s loving the socks and pumps trend, “It’s so chic and so cute and so modern, but still has this 1950’s vibes!”

What’s one trend she wishes would go away?

“Showing too much booty and under boob, maybe I’m getting older, but I’m like, girl….that shouldn’t be out!”

Beauties, head on over to our Instagram and watch our Insta Stories (quick! before it disappears) for behind the scenes of the event and more.

