Empty Promises: New Documentary To Air Unearthed Footage Of L.A. Riots

The 25th anniversary of the Los Angeles riots will be commemorated by a flurry of documentaries and special media events, examining the events before and after the events on April 29, 1992. Roland Martin interviewed two Oscar winners who directed an upcoming documentary that puts the viewers right in the middle of the chaos of the riots.

Dan Lindsay and T.J. Martin directed LA 92, a documentary set to air on the National Geographic channel on April 30. Lindsay and Martin combed through 1,700 hours of past and unearthed footage to compile what they framed as a close-up look of the events of the six-day riots.

“We approached the film by not taking a journalistic approach, but rather removing the filter of analysis and creating a space in which we just used archival material, broadcast material, radio material, photography to create an immersive experience.”

Martin added that parallels between the Watts Riots of 1965 and the Los Angeles 1992 riots are striking in that promises were made to rebuild communities of color that never transpired. Even today, as Martin and members of his NewsOne Now panel noted, the impact continues to reverberate in the community.

“Next year, we’re recognizing the 50th anniversary of the Kerner Report [also known as the Kerner Commission], that report that was done in the 1960s following the [nationwide 1967 race] riots. When you look at some of the issues that report dealt with, you’re literally dealing with the same issues 25 years later in Los Angeles. Here we are 25 years later after Los Angeles and we’re still having conversations,” said Martin in the lead of the segment.

LA 92 airs this Sunday, April 30, at 9 PM ET/8 CT on the National Geographic channel.

