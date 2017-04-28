TREND REPORT: If You Are Looking To Make A Statement, Invest In A Kimono

The Kimono dates back to 8th Century and is a traditional Japanese garment worn mainly on special occasions. Kimono leiterally means “thing to wear,” with ki meaning ‘wear’ and mono meaning ‘thing.’ An original Japanese kimono can cost $10,000.00 for the entire ensemble and up to $20,000.00.

A custom kimono consists of many parts, including the kimono itself, the undergarments, the obi (the sash), ties, socks, sandals, and accessories. A single obi can cost $2,000.00+ in Japan; however, a used kimono can be found for under $50.00. Kimonos are definitely on trend and you’re seeing the dolman sleeve kimono style or even a bathrobe-inspired look being draped over ones outfit.

Beyoncé wore this Gucci kimono that cost almost $22,000.00 and jazzed up her distressed jeans and white t-shirt ensemble. A kimono will upgrade your look (the silk or satin fabric will look chic) and give your weekend ensemble some serious style (while remaining comfortable). You don’t have to spend 22K to look like a million bucks. We’re loving this satin open front kimono from Forever 21 for $58.00 in either olive or black.

Vanessa Simmons showed us how to give us evening glam, mixing the pajama trend and throwing on this $260.00 silk kimono from Ezie Designs. We’re loving kimonos with a print and found this regal purple kimono that will have you feeling like you are in Kyoto, from Amazon, at an affordable $27.95, while looking way more expensive.

We had the pleasure of interviewing Queen Boss star, Anitra Marshall, who is the creator of Plutocracy. Plutocracy is a line that takes inspiration from kimonos and Anitra places her own spin giving us Afro-fabulousness. She launched this line to encourage women to “make their own fashion decisions.” She’s providing her customers with a pieces they can wear in multiple ways. “When I launched and did the kimono I really wanted women to embrace the dichotomy that is women, we’re beautiful and sometimes we are ugly. With the kimono and its traditional meaning it was for traditional events and for sumo wrestlers to wear publically. I love that it’s beauty and fight and that’s what the women encompasses. It was an introduction to the kimono in a different way.” You can buy Black and support Anitra, here.

I attended a Dove event, celebrating the launch of their new Invisible Dry Spray Antiperspirant (available at Wal-Mart for $5.47), where celebrity stylist Zerina Akers (she styles Beyoncé, y’all!), styled me in a cute Spring outfit. She paired a a skirt and top ensemble with a colorful floral kimono that looked so fab!

Beauties, it’s all about statement pieces that truly will spark conversation and take your style to the next level. Throw on one of these layering pieces and you will be ready for the beach, an afternoon at the museum, or even a night out on the town.

