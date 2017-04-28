Stellar Awards Luncheon in Pittsburgh recognizes the best in business

The word “stellar” is defined as pertaining to a preeminent performer.

During the second annual Stellar Awards Luncheon hosted by the Eastern Minority Supplier Development Council at the Fairmont Hotel, the EQT Corporation lived up to the meaning of stellar by walking away with five awards.

Lance Hyde, supplier diversity manager for EQT, received the Individual Resource Partner award. And EQT won the awards for Organizational Resource Partner, Corporate Best Practice, Corporate Cornerstone and Corporate Forerunner. Thankful to be recognized for his dedication to the growth and development of Minority Businesses Enterprises (MBE), Hyde said it is necessary to work together as one team to achieve the common goal to make Pittsburgh a more inclusive region. Hyde and EQT are committed to continuing the work they must do to support and assist in the success of MBEs and to provide the time or resources to help promote the EMSDC.

“We are doing what we truly believe in our hearts—doing the right work, the right way, for the right reasons,” Hyde said.

From 2013 to 2015, Hyde won the organization’s Corporate Advocate of the Year award and in 2016 EQT won the Corporate Best Practice and Corporate Leadership Cornerstone awards.

Suresh Ramanathan, president and CEO of Pittsburgh-based KORYAK, and Ron Davis, director of diversity and community development of Parx Casino in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, received the Alexander Nichols Lifetime Achievement award. The award is in recognition of their involvement with the EMSDC that goes above and beyond membership or certification status, but also their body of work exemplifying their passion for the advancement of minority businesses. They were also recognized for their longstanding dedication to the advancement of MBEs through promoting certification of MBE participation in organizations or committees that help develop MBEs, and for the number of years advocating for those businesses.

