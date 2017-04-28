Metro
Pitt splits commencement so each grad’s name can be read


The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The University of Pittsburgh is holding two commencement ceremonies this weekend so each graduate can be recognized by name, without creating one ceremony that students and their families will consider too long.

Kathy Humphrey, a senior vice chancellor, tells the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2poXFkw ) that school officials want graduates to “feel celebrated.” She says the changes resulted from student feedback saying they wanted the ceremony to be more personal.

As a result, graduate students will be recognized at one ceremony beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday, while undergraduate degrees will be awarded starting 1 p.m. Sunday. Both ceremonies will be held in the Petersen Events Center, the on-campus basketball arena.

The school expects about 1,900 undergrads and 650 graduate students to attend.

Information from: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, http://www.post-gazette.com

