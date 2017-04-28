Love conquers all (Debbie Norrell’s Lifestyles Photos April 26)

With a theme of “Love Conquers All,” Bon Ami Temple #49 celebrated their Annual Honoring Awards Dance Banquet on March 25, at the Comfort Inn Hotel in Penn Hills. With Char Biggs making a return appearance as the emcee that sings, guests enjoyed an evening of dining, dancing and honoring entrepreneurs and members of Elkdom.

One of the 2017 honorees included Tina Hinton, owner of Rough and Final Cleaning. Hinton’s award was twofold; entrepreneur and community involvement. She developed her own business and is also behind 50 and Fabulous, a great group of ladies that travel the globe and host exciting events. Hinton’s profile was read by Jacqueline Graham and the award was presented by Daughter Gwendolyn Starr. In the audience to support Hinton were numerous members of her family and friends.

Along with Hinton, Bon Ami Temple recognized Brother Joseph Horton, past presiding exalted ruler, Northside Lodge #124, as Mr. Elk and Daughter Corliss A. Lewis, past presiding daughter ruler, Mosiwidael Temple #38, as Ms. Elk. The Good Brother and Good Daughter award were presented by Marge Wright Eubanks, past grand daughter ruler. The 2017 Good Brother was Kenneth Prince of Northside Lodge and the 2017 Good Daughter, Rosie L. Jones of Bon Ami Temple. Bon Ami is a French- English word that means “good friend.”

Guests closed out the evening with dessert and dancing to DJ Ty-Ty.

