Convergys opening Pennsylvania tech center with 250 jobs

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) _ Convergys Corp. is opening a technical center for mobile phone services that will employ 250 people in western Pennsylvania.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s office announced the Cincinnati-based company will open the center in Lower Yoder Township, near Johnstown.

The center will start hiring this summer and hopes to be fully operational by the fall.

The company is investing $2.7 million to open the center in a 27,000-square-foot building.

The company offers voice response services for chat, mobile, text, social, email and interactive phone applications.

It has about 130,000 employees in 33 countries.

