Virginia Republican Comes Under Fire For Defending Confederate Monuments

The first of four monuments to the confederacy marked for removal in New Orleans was dismantled under police protection in the “wee hours” of Monday morning, as The Times-Picayune described the scene.
One of the loudest voices protesting the removals came miles away, from a conservative Republican who is running for governor of Virginia.
A statement from Stewart’s campaign calls the removal of the Confederate monuments a “blatant destruction of U.S. history” that is sweeping across the South.
Many folks on Twitter didn’t care for his comments:
Stewart is also catching fire for criticizing “Yankees” who deride Southerners for their monuments.
The Minnesota Star Tribune pointed out that Stewart is a native Minnesotan, which brought this criticism:
SOURCE: Times-Picayune, Minnesota Star Tribune
SEE ALSO: