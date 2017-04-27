Public Notices 4-26-17

NOTICE

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office gives notice that forfeiture actions have commenced against the following seizures of the United States Currency made by the City of Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, in Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, pursuant to 42 Pa. C.S. §§6801 & 6802, and other laws of the Commonwealth; $333.00 on May 27, 2009, from Antonio Rutherford at 1325 Sheffield Street; $405.00 on March 17, 2009, from Carlton Ray at Itin Street; $540.00 on March 22, 2009, from Antoine Hunter at Beaver and Preble Avenues; $405.00 on October 8, 2009, from Antoine Hunter at 3128 California Avenue; $815.00 on May 27, 2009, from Jarrod West at 1325 Sheffield Street; $664.00 on April 16, 2009, from Guy Palmer at Rancheria and Wadlow Streets; $1,972.00 on November 24, 2009, from Brandon Johnson at Boulevard of the Allies at Hamlet Street; $405.00 on December 11, 2009, from Jade Leon at Biggs Avenue and Glenrose Street; $375.00 on February 9, 2009, from Darryl Cobb at 608 Wood Street; $1,042.00 on March 21, 2009, from Grady Ingram at 14th Street and Penn Avenue; $409.00 on July 2, 2009, from Lamar Carter at 2622 Brownsville Road; $593.00 on March 5, 2009, from Artis Walker at 3032 Arlington Avenue; $421.00 on January 29, 2009, from Desmond Brentley at 214 North Lexington Street; $340.00 on April 14, 2009, from Orish Walker at 427 Rosedale Street; $613.00 on November 23, 2009, from Paul Schmid at Marsonia Street at Biggs Avenue; $843.00 on July 20, 2009, from Thomas Harris at Centre Avenue and Washington Place; $406.00 on January 19, 2010, from Timothy ONeal at 2303 Park Hill Drive; $620.00 on November 2, 2009, from Jaylyn Jordan at 2330 East Hills Drive, Apartment 14; $2,983.00 on May 16, 2009, from Lonnie Hill at Friendship Avenue; $597.00 on March 2, 2010, from Ghavon Clark at Brushton Avenue at Mohler Street; $2,801.00 on October 14, 2009, from Louis Kendrick at 1515 Westmoreland Street; $700.00 on January 17, 2010, from Shay Williams at 15th and Smallman Streets; $840.00 on September 1, 2009, from David White at 5634 Mellon Street; $569.00 on September 18, 2009, from Ronald Beck at 7210 Frankstown Avenue; $580.00 on August 4, 2009, from Bennie Wilson at North Atlantic Avenue and Dearborn Street; $493.00 on September 29, 2009, from Victor Toliver at 6200 block of Broad Street; $1,312.00 on July 23, 2009, from Vern Connors at 7449 Frankstown Avenue, Apartment 1; $625.00 on June 2, 2009 from Anthony Henry at 241 South Mathilda Street; $672.00 on February 6, 2009, from Dajuan Davis at Kincaid Street and North Atlantic Avenue; $1,033.00 on March 19, 2009, from Raymont Glass at 6736 Deary Street; $1,039.00 on September 9, 2009, from Howard Horsley at Erin Street and Wylie Avenue; $840.00 on April 7, 2010, from Jerry Coker at 300 Michigan Way; $1,230.00 on July 18, 2009, from Omar Smith at 119 Mathews Avenue; $744.00 on April 20, 2010, from Raymond McCarthy at 1419 Arlington Avenue; $295.00 on April 20, 2010, from Darnell McCarthy at 1419 Arlington Avenue; $444.00 on December 4, 2009, from Michael Smith at 206 Reifert Street, 3rd Floor; $453.10 on May 14, 2009, from Jermaine Kennedy at 1508 Arlington Avenue; $900.00 on May 30, 2009, from Gary Hughes at intersection of Allen and Eureka Streets; $920.00 on July 26, 2009, from William Hopkins at 745 Cresswell Street; $1,323.00 on February 28, 2010, from Robert Johnson at 1500 Smallman Street; $675.00 on March 16, 2009, from Brian Milkovich at 313 Kirk Avenue; $483.00 on April 2, 2009, from Honoray Williams, Flora Harris &/or Anthony Upshaw at 2541 Chauncey Drive, Apartment 234; $925.00 on January 26, 2009, from Edwin Williams at 2062 Bentley Drive; $812.00 on July 29, 2009, from Alan Nance at 543 Morgan Street; $590.00 on October 13, 2009, from Charles Lloyd at Intersection of Bedford Avenue and Watt Lane; $1,990.00 on May 28, 2010, from James Brown Jr. at 715 Bucyrus Street; $479.00 on January 21, 2009, from Raymond Dean at 801 Allegheny Avenue; $535.00 on April 19, 2010, from Frank Merry at Liberty Avenue and Commonwealth Place; $791.00 on April 6, 2010, from James Brown Jr. at 711 Lorenz Avenue; $753.00 on March 4, 2010, from Darnell Bonner at 3121 Ashlyn Street; $1,200.00 on January 22, 2010, from Darren Jones at 2100 Block of Letsche Street; $533.00 on July 8, 2009, from Greg Oneal at 1020 Sawmill Run Boulevard; $901.00 on May 29, 2009, from Bruce Cellars at 2060 Bentley Drive; $899.00 on May 20, 2010, from Byron Thomas at Route 279 South and Route 65 Ramp; $608.00 on April 1, 2010, from Christopher Snyder at 36 Cherry Street, Etna; $3,532.00 on January 18, 2010, from Ronald Weathers Jr. at North Dallas Avenue at McPherson Boulevard. Further, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office gives notice that forfeitures action have commenced against the following seizures of the United States Currency made by the Penn Hills Police Department, in Penn Hills, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, pursuant to 42 Pa. C.S. §§6801 & 6802, and other laws of the Commonwealth; $253.00 on September 9, 2009, from Evan Cunningham at 10730 Frankstown Road; $100.00 on June 26, 2010, from Michael Millender at Eastwood Road at Frankstown Road. Any claimants to the property are hereby notified to file a claim with the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, and serve a copy of the claim on the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office, Asset Forfeiture Unit, at 303 Courthouse, 436 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15219, no later than May 19, 2017. If no claim is filed on or before May 19, 2017, the property shall be summarily forfeited to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, in the custody of the Allegheny County District Attorney.



NOTICE

The Allegheny County Housing Authority will be accepting applications for a lottery to determine the waiting list for Housing Choice Vouchers. Applications will be accepted May 1, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. and will remain open until 4:00 p.m. May 8, 2017 on line at http://www.achsng.com and at 625 Stanwix Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. In addition, a lottery for the Housing Choice Voucher waiting list will also occur November 1, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. and will remain open until 4:00 p.m. November 8, 2017. No further applications will be accepted after these times and dates. All applications will be entered into a lottery, regardless of the date and time of application. Further information may be obtained at http://www.achsng.com.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: