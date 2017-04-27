Legal Notices 4-26-17

NOTICE OF ACTION IN MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA

CIVIL ACTION – LAW

NO.: GD-17-002002

LSF9 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST, Plaintiff,

vs.

Alice Jones, as believed Heir and/ or Administrator to the Estate of Carlton Jones, AKA Carlton A. Jones; Janese C. Jones-Stewart, as believed Heir and/ or Administrator to the Estate of Carlton Jones, AKA Carlton A. Jones; Carlona A. Evans, as believed Heir and/ or Administrator to the Estate of Carlton Jones, AKA Carlton A. Jones; Unknown Heirs and/ or Administrators to the Estate of Carlton Jones, AKA Carlton A. Jones, Defendants

TO: Unknown Heirs and/ or Administrators to the Estate of Carlton Jones, AKA Carlton A. Jones, Defendants

You are hereby notified that Plaintiff, LSF9 Master Participation Trust, filed an Action in Mortgage Foreclosure endorsed with a Notice to Defend, in the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, docketed to No. GD-17-002002, seeking to foreclose the mortgage secured by the real estate located at 1823 Flagler Street, Mckeesport, PA 15132.

A copy of the Action in Mortgage Foreclosure will be sent to you upon request to the Attorney for the Plaintiff, Manley Deas Kochalski LLC, P. O. Box 165028, Columbus, OH 43216-5028. Phone 614-220-5611.

You have been sued in court. If you wish to defend against the claims in this notice, you must take action within twenty (20) days after this publication, by entering a written appearance personally or by attorney and filing in writing with the court your defenses or objections to the claims set forth against you. You are warned that if you fail to do so the case may proceed without you and a judgment may be entered against you by the court without further notice for any money claimed in the complaint or for any other claim or relief requested by the plaintiff. You may lose money or property or other rights important to you.

YOU SHOULD TAKE THIS NOTICE TO YOUR LAWYER AT ONCE. IF YOU DO NOT HAVE LAWYER OR CANNOT AFFORD ONE, GO TO OR TELEPHONE THE OFFICE SET FORTH BELOW TO FIND OUT WHERE YOU CAN GET LEGAL HELP.

LAWYER REFERRAL SERVICE

Allegheny County Bar Association

11th Floor Koppers Building

436 Seventh Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

(412) 261-5555

LETTERS TESTAMENTARY

Letters Testamentary on the Estate of SHIRLEY MELNICK, Court Term NO. 021701792, late of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned by the Director of Dept. of Court Records, Wills/Orphans Court Diisionof Allegheny County, notice is hereby give to all persons indebted to said estate to make immediate payment, and to those having claims against the same to present them to the undersigned, duly authenticated for setlement. Executor: Sonny R. Melnick, 164 Birchwood Way, Irwin, PA 15642



ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION

BRENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, Attorneys, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Articles of Incorpoation were filed with the Pennsylvania Department of State with respect to a corporation which has been incorporated under the provisions of the Pennsylvania Business Corporation law of 1988. The name of the corporation is: GALLAGHER CAPITAL CORPORATION

