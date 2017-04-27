Pittsburgh’s Hill House cuts staff amid reassessment

Board chairman says no services will be affected

A quick perusal of the Hill House Association’s website reveals that the page containing the “Director’s Message,” from President & CEO Cheryl Hall Russell, is blank. A further search of the agency’s “staff” page gives an indication why—her name is not even there.

The only name listed is that of Executive Vice President and COO Jeffrey Anderson. That’s because Cheryl Hall-Russell and two other senior staff have recently been let go.

Speculation on the fate of the venerable institution, 1835 Centre Ave., which has served the community since its days as a settlement house for immigrants in the early 1900s, was fueled by a Facebook post from former board member William Generett, who said he was angry that “one of Pittsburgh’s most important social service and economic development organizations is on the verge of collapsing and FEW people seem to care.”

Before it was taken down, the April 21 post received more than 70 replies from individuals asking how they could help.

Reached by phone in New Orleans where he is making a presentation, board Chairman Clyde Pickett said he could not comment on specific personnel matters, but confirmed the cuts.

“We did eliminate three administrative positions, and that may be reviewed and possibly reconfigured going forward. There was no specific funding shortfall, but of course, we are always looking for new partners and new sources of funding,” Pickett said.

