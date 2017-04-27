Employment Opportunities 4-26-17



ELEMENTARY AND SPECIAL EDUCATION TEACHER

Seneca Valley School District will be conducting screening interviews for anticipated Elementary and Special Education Teacher positions. If you would like to be considered, you must apply on Talent Ed and submit required information to https://senecavalley.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx no later than May 1, 2017. Seneca Valley is committed to diversity in the workplace. E.O.E.



DISPLAY ADVERTISING SALES REPRESENTATIVE

The New Pittsburgh Courier is looking for a display advertising sales representative. Experience in media sales or related area preferred but will train the right individual. This full-time staff position offers salary + commission with full benefits after 90 days, paid vacation after 6 months. Must be a self-starter with leadership skills, reliable transportation, and strong computer, written and verbal communication skills. All resumes will be considered. Must be able to work under deadlines, do comprehensive sales-related research and make sales presentations. Send resumes to

jobs@newpittsburghcourier.com.



Tocqueville

Development Officer, Major Gift Programs

United Way of Southwestern PA

United Way of SW Pennsylvania is looking for a dynamic, experienced professional to cultivate, solicit and steward major and planned gifts from individuals and families primarily in Allegheny County. The ideal candidate must have experience and success in raising gifts at the $10,000+ level. Tocqueville Development Officer will have responsibility for overseeing the retention, growth and engagement of all aspects concerning United Way’s Tocqueville Society members and prospects. This individual is responsible for relationship management and direct solicitation of gifts for a portfolio of 80-100 current Tocqueville members.

The Tocqueville Development Officer, as the primary relationship holder, will develop and implement planned giving prospects to secure significant and deferred gifts from donors through estate planning and other types of gifts.

Bachelor’s Degree required and three to five years of major gifts fundraising experience. Three to five years of experience in Planned Gift Fund Raising with a proven track record of success is preferred.

Visit our website at https://uwswpa.org/careers to view job description and apply for this position. Submissions will only be accepted electronically.

United Way of Southwestern PA is an equal opportunity employer committed to workplace diversity.



Maintenance Work Order Specialist

Port Authority is seeking a Maintenance Work Order Specialist to provide support and assistance with regard to troubleshooting and reporting related to Operations Maintenance Work Order Information System. Drafts, implements and audits preventive maintenance procedures to be used to inspect and maintain buses. Develops and performs complex management analyses.

Job requirements include:

•Two year Technical Degree in Automotive and Diesel or Associate Degree in Business or related field from an accredited school. Directly related experience may be substituted for the education on a year-for-year basis.

•Minimum of five (5) years of maintenance experience with bus fleets and/or heavy automotive vehicles.

•Strong computer and statistical analysis skills using a computerized maintenance information system.

•Effective and professional communication skills.

•Customer focused, well organized and results-oriented.

•Ability to work independently.

•Demonstrated ability in the use of Windows, Microsoft Word and Excel.

Preferred attributes:

•Experience with a Work Order System

•Experience with SQL/Crystal Reports

•Supervisory experience.

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. Interested candidates should forward a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to:

Amy Giammanco

Employment Department

345 Sixth Avenue, 3rd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

AGiammanco@portauthority.org

EOE

Salesforce.com

Administrator

United Way of Southwestern PA

United Way of SW Pennsylvania is seeking a Salesforce.com Administrator. The successful candidate will be part of a committed team of nonprofit professionals and will be responsible for the administration and further implementation of our Salesforce.com CRM tool and our proprietary fundraising application, U-Pledge for Good. This position supports use of the CRM for fundraising, volunteer management, programing and general organizational management functions. Five years of relevant experience, bachelor degree and Salesforce.com Administrator certification required, Advanced Administrator certification highly desirable.

Please send cover letter and resume to jobopps.swpa@unitedwayswpa.org.

Submissions will only be accepted electronically.

United Way of Southwestern PA is an equal opportunity employer committed to workplace diversity.

