Congressional Black Caucus Africa Taskforce To Host End Famine Now Forum

The Congressional Black Caucus Africa Taskforce will host a forum on famine in Washington, D.C. on April 26, according to the official website for Congresswoman Karen Bass (D-Calif.)

Bass — who is the ranking Member of the House Subcommittee on Africa — will join Congressman Gregory Meeks (D-NY) — ranking Member of the House Subcommittee on Europe, Eurasia, and Emerging Threats — to lead the publicized meeting. Specifically, the event is a follow-up forum on the challenges facing Somalia, South Sudan and Northeastern Nigeria — places experiencing or on the brink of famine while addressing terrorism or internal conflict.

This Africa Policy Forum comes after the bipartisan efforts of Representative Barbara Lee (D-Calif) and Congressman Tom Rooney (R-FL) asking for $1 billion in emergency assistance. Also, Bass is calling for immediate humanitarian assistance in South Sudan.

CBC’s Africa Taskforce is working to promote U.S. foreign policy initiatives on the continent that are “consistent with the fundamental right of human dignity,” according to the website for the Congressional Black Caucus.

The event will take place at the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center from 8:30 to 10 a.m.

SOURCE: Congresswoman Karen Bass, Congressional Black Caucus

