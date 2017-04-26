Simmons: Last laugh, and thoughts, on Bill O’Reilly

That’s why Bill O’Reilly is likely pouting on vacation in Italy, and our beloved U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters of California should be throwing her head back enjoying a hearty guffaw at Fox Television’s formerly leading commentator.
The generally offensive nature of O’Reilly, who drew the ire of Black women everywhere with his quip last month about the Democratic congresswoman’s hair — calling it a “James Brown wig” — finally caught up with him.
Some might argue, in fact, that he was an equal opportunity offender of women of different races, with the most recent claim against him coming from an African-American woman who said he called her “hot chocolate” — likely drawing from her a quiet reply of “Ewww.”
The accuser, Perquita Burgess, appeared on ABC’s “The View” earlier this week to recount her experience as a temporary worker at Fox in 2008.
“Within the first week and a half of working there … he made like a grunting noise,” Burgess said and reported by ABC News. “As time went on, I noticed every time he walked past my desk, if no one was around, he would make that noise.”
“Fast forward to maybe three, four weeks in, we were on the elevator alone coming up to our floor, and he let me off first as gentlemen usually do,” she said. “As I was getting off the elevator, he said ‘looking good, there, girl.’”
Burgess continued, “One day he walks past my desk … he walks past and says, ‘Hey, hot chocolate.’ I didn’t respond. I was mortified …”
It’s a shame that O’Reilly’s decades of racist views resulted in no push back — from Fox viewers, from advertisers, from sponsors, from the upper brass at the network.
Following the disclosure of the pay-outs resulting from sexual harassment claims, one sponsor after another abandoned the popular show.
However, unwanted sexual advances were apparently part of the culture at Fox News. Its former CEO, Roger Ailes, was forced to resign last summer, after accusations of harassment from a number of network employees surfaced.
Ailes received more than $40 million on his way out.
O’Reilly this week issued a statement proclaiming his innocence to the claims of harassment against him. He called it “tremendously disheartening that we part ways due to completely unfounded claims. But that is the unfortunate reality many of us in the public eye must live with today.”
To do that we Maxine Waters fans have one response — ha ha ha ha ha.