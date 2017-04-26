Sports
Home > Sports

Pirates rookie Ngoepe 1st African player to reach majors


The Associated Press
Leave a comment

Gift Ngoepe #80 of the Pittsburgh Pirates poses for a portrait on photo day on February 26, 2015 at Pirate City in Bradenton, Florida.
(Feb. 25, 2015 – Source: Rob Carr/Getty Images North America)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have called up infielder Gift Ngoepe, making him what they say is the first player from Africa to reach the major leagues.

The Pirates recalled Ngoepe (n-GOH’-pay) from Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday and sent reliever Dovydos Neverauskas back to the minors.

The 27-year-old Ngoepe was born in Pietersburg, South Africa, and attended high school in the suburbs of Johannesburg. Ngoepe signed with Pittsburgh in 2008 and was batting .241 in Triple-A when he was promoted to the Pirates.

Ngoepe is considered the best defensive prospect in the Pirates organization. Pittsburgh is struggling defensively this season. The Pirates’ 19 errors entering Wednesday were tied for the most in the majors.

Neverauskas became the first Lithuania-born and raised player to pitch in the majors when he appeared Monday in a loss to the Chicago Cubs.

___

More AP baseball: www.apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Pirates rookie Ngoepe 1st African player to reach majors

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular