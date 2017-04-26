Metro
Home > Metro

Pennsylvania school rules require vaccinations within 5 days


The Associated Press
Leave a comment

Loren Robinson, MD (Courtesy Photo)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — New Pennsylvania Department of Health rules require school students to be fully vaccinated within five days of the beginning of the school year.

The Tribune-Review (http://bit.ly/2oLA8Jk ) says the new rules take effect in August.

Students who don’t have their vaccinations in time must have a doctor provide a written medial plan to outline when the vaccinations will occur.

Loren Robinson, Pennsylvania’s Deputy Secretary of Health Promotion and Disease Prevention, says the rules mostly affect kindergarten students because that’s when most children get the vaccines. Parents previously were given up to eight months to get their children vaccinated after starting school.

The new rules are meant to ensure more accurate reporting to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and to prevent outbreaks of measles and other infectious diseases.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Pennsylvania school rules require vaccinations within 5 days

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular