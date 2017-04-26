In Memory of Kathleen A. Neely

You are gone, but never forgotten;

forever in our hearts.

We miss you sorely.

May you continue to rest in peace, our dear friend.

From,

Your New Pittsburgh Courier Family

Kathleen A. Neely, age 51, a longtime resident of Moon Township, passed away unexpectedly a year ago, Sunday, April 24, 2016 at UPMC Mercy. She was born in Sewickley on October 20, 1964.

Kathleen was an advertising executive for over 20 years for the New Pittsburgh Courier.

READ ENTIRE OBIT AT:

https://newpittsburghcourieronline.com/2016/04/28/kathleen-neely-courier-advertising-executive-dead-at-51/

