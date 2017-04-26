Sports
ESPN laying off 100 on-air employees


The Associated Press
Former quarterback and ESPN announcer Trent Dilfer, shown here before a Monday night game Dec. 17, 2012 in Nashville, Tenn., provided color commentary for the 49ers’ win over the Minnesota Vikings – and often at full voice. Wade Payne The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Some 100 on-air personalities at ESPN, including former athletes-turned-broadcasters Trent Dilfer, Len Elmore and Danny Kanell, have lost their jobs as part of a company-wide restructuring that emphasizes a more digital future.

The sports network has been squeezed by increased rights fees paid to broadcast live events at the same time as millions of cord-cutting TV viewers are abandoning the company.

ESPN chief John Skipper said Wednesday the company wants to provide distinctive content all the time on multiple screens, with more personality-oriented “SportsCenter” broadcasts, and is keeping people best suited to the new strategy.

ESPN isn’t saying who has been fired. Many are releasing the news on social media, including NFL reporter Ed Werder, baseball reporter Jayson Stark and college basketball reporter Dana O’Neil.

