Community Calendar

ART AND MUSIC OPEN HOUSE

APRIL 27—The Community College of Allegheny County will host an Art and Music Open House, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at West Hall, directly across from the Foerster Student Services Center, 800 Ridge Avenue, North Side. Attendees can explore the Art, Music and Theatre departments, as well as the state-of-the-art equipment housed in CCAC’s newly-renovated and historic West Hall. The open house will be followed by a show of student artwork in the gallery, as well as vocal, instrumental and theatrical performances by students.

CANDIDATES FORUM

APRIL 27—The Black Political Empowerment Project along with the League of Women Voters of Greater Pittsburgh, the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh, the Western PA Black Political Assembly and the Pittsburgh Justice Collaborative will host a Candidates Forum beginning at 5:30 p.m at The First Unitarian Church, 605 Morewood Avenue near Ellsworth Avenue. All three mayoral candidates are expected as are all six candidates for Common Pleas court. Television personalities Lynne Hayes Freeland and Chris Moore will moderate the forum.

