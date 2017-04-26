Church Circuit

BIBLE SCHOOL PLANNING SESSION

APRIL 28—The Harty Bible School Alumni Association’s Spring Planning Session will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Christian Tabernacle Harty Bible School, 2601 Centre Ave., Hill District. Executive positions are open to be filled by Harty Alumni. Please share your gifts, talents, anointing, and learning with this new generation of students waiting to be led and fed by anointed leaders of Harty Bible school. Light refreshments will be available. For more information, call 412-216-5217.

LADIES AFTERNOON TEA

APRIL 29—God’s Re-Creation Christian Center, 1028 Fawcett St., McKeesport, will host a Ladies Afternoon Tea at 1:30 p.m. at Circleville Volunteer Fire Department Banquet Hall, 129 Robbins Station Rd., North Huntingdon. The theme is “Fill My Cup Lord.” It’s a time of fun, fellowship and sharing with sisters in Chris. For more information and tickets, call 724-396-4542 or http://www.picatic.com/GRCCLadiestea.

