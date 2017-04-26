Business Calendar

Training Event

APRIL 27—The Duquesne University Small Business Center presents “Before You Sign: Effective Commercial Lease Agreements,” 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Rockwell Hall Room 108, 600 Forbes Avenue, Uptown. Topics include: How to review a commercial lease; How to determine a fair rental rate per square foot; What items are included in the lease as opposed to being the tenants responsibility; What is an Estoppel Agreement, and What is a Punch List. Cost is $25. For more information, call 412-396-1633.

Job Center Workshop

APRIL 27—The African American Chamber of Commerce’s Business Institute, along with Career Link and Partners 4 Work, will host “Workforce & The American Job Center Workshop,” 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the ninth floor board room at the Koppers Building 436 Seventh Avenue, Downtown. For more information call 412-392-0610.

