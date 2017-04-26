Bids and Proposals 4-26-17

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY LEGAL NOTICE

CONTRACT NO. 1659A

Sealed Bids for CONTRACT 1659A, ANNUAL INTERCEPTOR CLEANING. CONTRACT shall be received at the office of the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority, 3300 Preble Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA, 15233, until 11:00 a.m., Prevailing Time, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, and then shall be publicly opened and read. A Pre-Bid Meeting will be held at the Authority’s Plant in the O&M Building Conference Room 106, on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 10:.00 a.m., Prevailing Time. Attendance at this meeting is mandatory.

ALCOSAN encourages businesses owned and operated by minorities and women to submit bids on Authority Contracts or to participate as subcontractors or suppliers to successful Bidders. Successful Bidders are to use minority and women’s businesses to the fullest extent possible.

Contract Documents may be examined and obtained at the office of the Authority. A non-refundable fee of $100 (no cash will be accepted) will be charged for each set of Contract Documents. Bid Security shall be furnished by providing with the Bid a Certified Check or Bid Bond in the amount of 10% of the Bid Price.

Any questions regarding the Contract Documents should be directed in writing to Mr. Shawn McWilliams at shawn.mcwilliams@alcosan.org or by fax to (412)734-8716.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informality in any bid and to accept any bid should it.be deemed in the interest of the Authority to do so.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

SANITARY AUTHORITY

Jan M. Oliver

Director, Regional Conveyance

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: