Sotomayor teaches a lesson on the problem of police brutality

Photo by

News
Home > News

Sotomayor teaches a lesson on the problem of police brutality

The Supreme Court justice touched on how many cops who wrongfully shoot civilians are granted immunity in an opinion.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Leave a comment

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote an opinion about an incident involving an officer shooting an unarmed man in Texas, pointing out that court has a pattern of jumping to immunize police officers, reports The Huffington Post.

From The Huffington Post:

Given this uncertainty, Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in a pointed dissenting opinion that the Supreme Court should have heard the case — if only to reaffirm the principle that juries, not judges, should be the ultimate arbiters of who’s being truthful when an officer is accused of violating a person’s civil rights.
“The question whether the officer used excessive force in shooting Salazar-Limon thus turns in large part on which man is telling the truth,” Sotomayor wrote in her opinion, joined by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. “Our legal system entrusts this decision to a jury sitting as finder of fact, not a judge reviewing a paper record.”More tellingly, the justice then expressed dismay at a “disturbing trend” in how the Supreme Court has played a role in jumping to immunize police officers who are quick to pull the trigger, while doing little to step in whenever an officer has been wrongly shielded.

Sotomayor — who said her colleagues were supporting a “shoot first, think later approach” for cops — has been the most outspoken justice on the issue of police officers getting away with misconduct, reports The Washington Post.

SOURCE: The Huffington PostThe Washington Post

SEE ALSO:

Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor Repeatedly Checks Racism In Voting Rights Act Hearing

Sotomayor Takes Her Place In The Supreme Court

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

20 photos Launch gallery

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Continue reading 40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular