Sotomayor teaches a lesson on the problem of police brutality

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote an opinion about an incident involving an officer shooting an unarmed man in Texas, pointing out that court has a pattern of jumping to immunize police officers, reports The Huffington Post.
From The Huffington Post:
Given this uncertainty, Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in a pointed dissenting opinion that the Supreme Court should have heard the case — if only to reaffirm the principle that juries, not judges, should be the ultimate arbiters of who’s being truthful when an officer is accused of violating a person’s civil rights.
“The question whether the officer used excessive force in shooting Salazar-Limon thus turns in large part on which man is telling the truth,” Sotomayor wrote in her opinion, joined by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. “Our legal system entrusts this decision to a jury sitting as finder of fact, not a judge reviewing a paper record.”More tellingly, the justice then expressed dismay at a “disturbing trend” in how the Supreme Court has played a role in jumping to immunize police officers who are quick to pull the
trigger, while doing little to step in whenever an officer has been wrongly shielded.
Sotomayor — who said her colleagues were supporting a “shoot first, think later approach” for cops — has been the most outspoken justice on the issue of police officers getting away with misconduct, reports The Washington Post.
SOURCE: The Huffington Post, The Washington Post
20 photos Launch gallery
1. Amadou Diallo, 22
1 of 20
2. Trayvon Martin, 17
Source:Getty
2 of 20
3. Kimani Gray, 16
3 of 20
4. Victor White III, 22
Source:Instagram
4 of 20
5. Dontre Hamilton, 31
Source:Instagram
5 of 20
6. Eric Garner, 43
Source:Instagram
6 of 20
7. Omar Abrego, 37
7 of 20
8. Michael Brown Jr, 18
Source:Instagram
8 of 20
9. Ezell Ford, 25
Source:Getty
9 of 20
10. Dante Parker, 36
Source:Getty
10 of 20
11. Kajieme Powell, 25
Source:Instagram
11 of 20
12. Darrien Hunt, 22
Source:Instagram
12 of 20
13. Jack Jacquez, 27
13 of 20
14. Akai Gurley, 28
Source:Getty
14 of 20
15. Tamir Rice, 12
Source:Instagram
15 of 20
16. Walter Scott, 50
16 of 20
17. Delrawn Small, 37
17 of 20
18. Gregory Frazier, 56
18 of 20
19. Joshua Beal, 25
19 of 20
20. Kajuan Raye, 19
20 of 20