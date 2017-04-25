Mercedes-Benz Stadium construction faces further delays

Ongoing roof construction is again delaying the opening of Mercedes-Benz Stadium – this time pushing its opening back to August. The new $1.6 billion Atlanta Falcons stadium – nicknamed the Pantheon — in downtown Atlanta will hold some 71,000 people and feature the unique feature of a panoramic screen surrounding the internal perimeter of the roof and allowing for every fan inside to see what’s televised.

Independent petals of retractable roof structures may slide to create either a closed dome or a circular skylight above the center of the field, just like in Rome, and each petal can also be located on the permanent roof to give the feeling of a regular stadium with only stands covered.

The new opening date will be just in time the Atlanta Falcons’ preseason game against Arizona on August 26. The stadium with its intricate folding roof had been set to open on July 30 for Atlanta United’s game against Orlando City.

The demolition of the Georgia Dome will be put on hold as an insurance policy in case of further delays.

