Penn Hills mayor’s son resigns from school board pending drug charges

PENN HILLS, Pa. (AP) — The mayor of a Pennsylvania municipality says her son resigned from the school board for health reasons, not because of pending drug possession charges.

The resignation of Donald Kuhn Jr. was accepted at a Penn Hills school board meeting Monday. He is facing five misdemeanor charges after police say they found heroin and cocaine residue in his pockets.

Police say deputies picked him up at Linton Middle School on March 23 to appear before a judge on an unrelated matter. He was then searched and police say they found bags and paper with drug residue, along with a single Vicodin pill. He was criminally charged on April 12.

Kuhn did not respond to requests for comment. His mother, Sara Kuhn, is the mayor of Penn Hills.