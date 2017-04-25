Entertainment
Drake named world’s most popular recording artist in 2016


The Associated Press
In this Aug. 5, 2016, file photo, Drake performs in concert as part of the Summer Sixteen Tour at Madison Square Garden in New York. ” (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

LONDON (AP) — Drake was the world’s most popular recording artist in 2016, as the growth of music streaming gave global music sales their biggest boost in 20 years.

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry said Tuesday that Drake had the years’ best-selling single, with “One Dance,” and the third best-selling album, “Views.”

Also in the top five were David Bowie, Coldplay, Adele and Justin Bieber.

The IFPI said revenue from recorded music rose 5.9 percent between 2015 and 2016, to $15.7 billion, the fastest rate of growth since the dawn of the digital age two decades ago.

In 2016 sales of digital music, including streaming and downloads, accounted for half of the total for the first time. Streaming revenue rose 60.4 percent, while revenue from downloads fell by 20.5 percent.

