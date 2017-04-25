Atlanta City Council president Cesar Mitchell to host free college prep series

21st semi-annual event to help metro Atlanta students improve SAT, ACT and PSAT scores

In partnership with the Princeton Review, the office of Atlanta City Council President Ceasar Mitchell announces its 21st semi-annual College Prep Series (CPS) on Saturday, April 29, 2017 from 7:30 a.m. to 12 noon at Atlanta Metropolitan State College, 1630 Metropolitan Parkway. The FREE event provides SAT, ACT and PSAT practice exams in a simulated testing environment. The event is open to all students throughout metro Atlanta and registration at dreamupatlanta.com is required.

In addition to college entrance exams, the CPS offers resources to help parents better navigate the college application process, including workshops on obtaining financial aid. More than 6,000 youth ages 14 – 19 have participated over the past decade.

“A college exam is certainly not a measure of how ‘smart’ a student is, however it offers a reminder that ‘success occurs where opportunity meets preparation’,” said Council President Mitchell. “That means giving Atlanta students access to tools and resources, like the College Prep Series, that can improve their test-day performance. They deserve our best.”

On Saturday, May 6th at 9:00 a.m. students and their families are invited to return to Atlanta Metropolitan State College for the “Scores Back Celebration.” During the follow-up event, Princeton Review advisors will provide test feedback along with tips and strategies to help students improve overall performance. This year’s CPS partners include Atlanta Public Schools, Hojeij Branded Foods, STEM Wars and TRiO Georgia.

For more information, visit www.dreamupatlanta.com or call 404-330-6052.

