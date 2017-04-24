Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Summer Movie Preview: Releases from May through August


The Associated Press
Leave a comment

This image released by Twentieth Century Fox shows Katherine Waterston in a scene from “Alien: Covenant,” in theaters on May 19. (Mark Rogers/Twentieth Century Fox via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — This summer at the movies there will be aliens, evil and friendly, pirates, scantily-clad lifeguards, ladies letting loose, a few classic superheroes in fresh suits, an evil mummy, two King Arthurs and a few very different war films.

Here’s a monthly rundown some of the summer’s highlights. Dates are subject to change.

___

MAY

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (May 5)

“Risk” (May 5)

“The Dinner” (May 5)

“Chuck” (May 5)

“King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” (May 12)

“Snatched” (May 12)

“The Wall” (May 12)

“Paris Can Wait” (May 12)

“Alien: Covenant” (May 19)

“Everything, Everything” (May 19)

“Wakefield” (May 19)

“Baywatch” (May 25)

“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” (May 26)

“War Machine” (May 26)

___

This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Gal Gadot in a scene from “Wonder Woman,” in theaters on June 2. (Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP)

JUNE

“Wonder Woman” (June 2)

“Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie” (June 2)

“The Mummy” (June 9)

“Beatriz at Dinner” (June 9)

“The Hero” (June 9)

“Megan Leavey” (June 9)

“My Cousin Rachel” (June 9)

“All Eyez on Me” (June 16)

“Cars 3” (June 16)

“Rough Night” (June 16)

“The Book of Henry” (June 16)

“Transformers: The Last Knight” (June 23)

“The Beguiled” (June 23)

“The Big Sick” (June 23)

This image released by Sony Pictures shows Ansel Elgort, right, and Jamie Foxx in a scene from “Baby Driver,” in theaters on June 28. (Wilson Webb/Sony/TriStar Pictures via AP)

“Baby Driver” (June 28)

“Okja” (June 28)

“Despicable Me 3” (June 30)

“The House” (June 30)

___

JULY

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” (July 7)

“A Ghost Story” (July 7)

“War for the Planet of the Apes” (July 14)

“Dunkirk” (July 21)

“Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” (July 21)

“Girls Trip” (July 21)

“Landline” (July 21)

“Atomic Blonde” (July 28)

“An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power” (July 28)

“Brigsby Bear” (July 28)

“The Emoji Movie” (July 28)

___

AUGUST

“Detroit” (Aug. 4)

“The Dark Tower” (Aug. 4)

“Ingrid Goes West” (Aug. 4)

“Wind River” (Aug. 4)

“Annabelle: Creation” (Aug. 11)

“Trip to Spain” (Aug. 11)

“The Only Living Boy in New York” (Aug. 11)

“The Hitman’s Bodyguard” (Aug. 18)

“Logan Lucky” (Aug. 18)

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Summer Movie Preview: Releases from May through August

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular