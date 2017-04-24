Roethlisberger makes up with hometown in Ohio

FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger says he’s sorry he let a few negative words cause a rift between him and his hometown in Ohio.
Roethlisberger was back in Findlay over the weekend as he and his sister were inducted into Hancock County’s sports hall of fame.
He says he was hurt several years ago by criticism from some people in the northern Ohio town that came after he was accused of sexual assault.
He wasn’t charged then, but he was suspended by the NFL in 2010. That same year he stopped listing Findlay as his hometown.
The Courier newspaper reports (http://bit.ly/2pWEzCi ) that Roethlisberger said at Saturday’s induction ceremony that he’s sorry what happened overshadowed the support he had from Findlay.
He says he’s proud of where he grew up.
Information from: The Courier, http://www.thecourier.com
