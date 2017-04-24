Sports
Roethlisberger makes up with hometown in Ohio


The Associated Press
In this Jan. 22, 2017, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger warms up before the AFC championship NFL football game against the New England Patriots, in Foxborough, Mass. Roethlisberger announced on Twitter Friday, April 7, 2017, that he’s told the Steelers he plans to be under center in 2017. “Informed the team I am looking forward to my 14th season,” Roethlisberger posted. “Steeler Nation will get my absolute best.” (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File 

FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger says he’s sorry he let a few negative words cause a rift between him and his hometown in Ohio.

Roethlisberger was back in Findlay over the weekend as he and his sister were inducted into Hancock County’s sports hall of fame.

He says he was hurt several years ago by criticism from some people in the northern Ohio town that came after he was accused of sexual assault.

He wasn’t charged then, but he was suspended by the NFL in 2010. That same year he stopped listing Findlay as his hometown.

The Courier newspaper reports (http://bit.ly/2pWEzCi ) that Roethlisberger said at Saturday’s induction ceremony that he’s sorry what happened overshadowed the support he had from Findlay.

He says he’s proud of where he grew up.

___

Information from: The Courier, http://www.thecourier.com

Continue reading Roethlisberger makes up with hometown in Ohio

