Field Negro: Just Donald being Donald

I know that Donald trump is new to this public service thing, and if he wasn’t such a jerk I suppose I would let some of the dumb stuff that he does slide. Sadly for him, though, I cannot.

Take for instance one of the latest shockingly dumb things that he said. He actually visited a soldier to give him the Purple Heart and then told the man, “congratulations.”

“I wanted to do it myself,” Trump told Barrientos as he placed the Purple Heart on the soldier’s lapel. “Congratulations … tremendous.” The medal is given to service members who were wounded or killed in battle. “ [Source]

This is like sending someone a smiling face emoji after offering your condolences to them for losing a loved one. Only it’s worse because we are talking about our president and commander in chief honoring one of our brave soldiers.

Of course we are not hearing much about this because it’s Donald trump. The bar has been set so low for this guy that even missteps such as this one are pretty much ignored.

Can you imagine if President Obama had done this? FOX VIEWS would dedicate a day or two of programming to his faux pas. Pundits would be declaring him unfit to be president and they would be demanding that he be held accountable for his insensitive and clueless actions while acting as commander in chief.

Not Donald J. trump. He is our reality television star president, and we have to view everything that he does with a grain of salt. He has become somewhat of a running national joke, and everyone gets it except his loyal group of followers and sycophants. They are the 39% of the people in the country who view him in a favorable light. Were it not for them his historically low approval ratings would be even lower.

The thing is, there is nothing funny about being the most powerful person on earth and not having a clue about what you are doing. Leading the country now (especially in our current nuclear climate) is serious business.

