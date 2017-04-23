Peduto nominates three new members of PWSA Board

PITTSBURGH, PA –Mayor William Peduto announced April 21 that he is nominating three experienced officials to the board of the Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority.

They are Debbie Lestitian, Chaton Turner and Jim Turner.

“I want to extend my gratitude to these nominees, who are coming on during a time of long-term, systematic challenges facing the PWSA. There is a great amount of work ahead, and they will help us accomplish all we need to do,” Mayor Peduto said.

Mayor Peduto appointed Lestitian as his Chief Administration Officer in 2014, and this year added to her responsibilities the role of Personnel Director. She has more than 20 years of experience in law, finance, and public service, and holds both accounting and legal degrees.

Chaton Turner is Assistant Counsel for the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC). She provides support to the Center for Fertility at the UPMC Physician Services Division, and is an expert in patient safety and regulatory compliance.

Jim Turner has wide experience in the Pittsburgh region’s governance and economy. He spent 10 years with the Pennsylvania Economy League and the Allegheny Conference on Community Development, and previously served as the City’s budget director, finance director and Chief Administrative Officer. He is now an adjunct professor at the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public and International Affairs (GSPIA).

The nominations come after three board members left the body, after their terms expired at the end of 2016.