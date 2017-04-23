Evening with April Ryan, presented by PublicSource

April Ryan, a White House correspondent, who has been covering presidents for 20 years starting with the Clinton era will be in Pittsburgh to talk about race, politics and the Trump administration.

A widely respected journalist and the only black female reporter covering urban issues from the White House, Ms. Ryan is used to asking important questions of presidents and clashing with press secretaries. She has now rumbled twice with the Trump White House, first during a mid-February press conference when Trump asked Ryan to “set up a meeting” with the Congressional Black Caucus and then in late March, when Press Secretary Spicer ordered her to stop shaking her head as she asked him about the White House’s image amid investigations into its connections with Russia.

On behalf of the American Urban Radio Networks, and through her “Fabric of America” news blog, April Ryan delivers a “unique urban and minority perspective in news.”

